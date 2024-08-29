Randeep Hooda shares throwback horse-riding pics on National Sports Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Actor Randeep Hooda, who is as passionate about horse riding as he is about acting, celebrated National Sports Day by sharing throwback pictures from his horseback riding competitions.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, Randeep dropped a series of pictures where he is seen riding a horse.

In the first picture, the actor looked stylish riding his horse in a white t-shirt, black pants, a helmet, and black boots. The last picture though was the highlight of his post where he shared a picture of several medals that he won during the competitions.

Along with the picture, Randeep added a caption that reads, "There is no life without sport and there is no sport without competition. RH."

Earlier in the day, Sidharth Malhotra reminisced about his love for sports especially cricket and how it has constant source of strength throughout his journey.

Taking to Instagram, Sidharth treated fans with throwback pictures and videos of him playing cricket.

In the pictures, Sidharth can be seen batting in the backdrop of beautiful mountains.

Sidharth also posted a fun video in which he can be seen competing with Fawad Khan in the game on the film sets.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "From Delhi streets to film sets, my love for cricket remains unchanged! Sports were always a big part of my life - basketball, club level rugby, football, and of course, gully cricket. They helped shape me into who I am today and built my physical and mental strength. Now, shoot breaks are just an excuse for a quick cricket fix! #NationalSportsDay #Throwback."

Sidharth and Fawad have worked in the 2016 film 'Kapoor & Sons'.

National Sports Day is celebrated annually on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

This day is celebrated as a tribute to our sports icons for their contribution to bringing laurels to the country on the international stage.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force' on Prime Video alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.

