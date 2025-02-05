Randeep Hooda Spends Quality Time in Budapest with Wife Lin Laishram Amid 'Matchbox' Shoot

Randeep Hooda, who is currently in Budapest shooting for his upcoming project Matchbox, is making the most of his time off by exploring the city with his wife, Lin Laishram. Lin recently flew to Budapest to be with Randeep, and the couple has been enjoying some well-deserved quality time together in the picturesque European city.

Despite his packed shooting schedule, Randeep has been taking time out to explore Budapest’s scenic spots with Lin. From strolling along the Danube River to admiring the city’s historic architecture, the couple is cherishing their moments together in the vibrant capital of Hungary.

Randeep and Lin, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2023, have been known for their strong bond and shared love for travel and culture. Their Budapest getaway amid Randeep’s work commitments is yet another example of how the couple balances their personal and professional lives seamlessly .'Matchbox' promises to showcase Randeep Hooda in yet another compelling project where he reunites with his Extraction director, Sam Hargrave starring alongside John Cena.