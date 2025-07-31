Randeep Hooda takes to social media to Call for Urgent Attention to Tiger Habitats

Actor and wildlife enthusiast Randeep Hooda took to social media to share a powerful message about the importance of tiger conservation. Known for his deep love for animals and active involvement in wildlife causes, Randeep has often been seen raising awareness about protecting India’s natural heritage.

In a heartfelt post, Randeep wrote, "Tiger Day is not just about the tiger. The presence of a Tiger on any land basically means that millions of species of flora and fauna are thriving there. India leads the world in Tiger conservation and the number of tigers has increased but the habitats are shrinking due to diversion of land for other purposes. Where will these increased number of Tigers go? To protect the tiger is to protect the habitats, the planet and in turn protect us, let’s save ourselves. I’ve had the good fortune of witnessing Tigers in varied habitats across our beautiful country. I can tell you personally that there is no view as majestic and as primal as a Tiger in nature."

A passionate wildlife photographer and conservation advocate, Randeep has spent years observing tigers in their natural habitats across India. His experience in the wild has only deepened his commitment to the cause of saving this endangered species. Randeep continues to be one of the few mainstream Indian actors who consistently uses his voice to highlight urgent environmental issues, especially those affecting India’s diverse wildlife. His message serves as a timely reminder that saving tigers goes far beyond preserving a single species, it's about protecting ecosystems, biodiversity, and ultimately, the future of humanity.