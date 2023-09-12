Randeep Hooda to star with 'Bigg Boss' fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in B Praak's new song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen starring in singer B Praak's new song titled 'Zohrajabeen'.

The song will also feature 'Bigg Boss 16' fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Sharing the track's first poster, Randeep took to Instagram and wrote, "Kya adhuri prem kahani hii pyaar ko amar banati hai? #Zohrajabeen coming soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Jaani has penned the lyrics of 'Zohrajabeen', while Arvindr Khaira has directed the video.

In the coming months, Randeep will be seen headlining 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor