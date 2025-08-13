Randeep Hooda Welcomes Supreme Court’s Review on Stray Dog Ruling, Calls for Humane and Practical Solutions

Actor and animal lover Randeep Hooda has shared his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to review its recent verdict on stray dogs in the NCR, applauding the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India for agreeing to re-examine the matter. Expressing a balanced and compassionate viewpoint, Randeep wrote, “So glad to hear that the Honourable CJI has agreed to look into the ruling about stray dogs in NCR. Passing a law and implementing a law should be firstly humane and secondly the infrastructure and sensitivity needs to be taken care of.”

Acknowledging that stray dogs are indeed both a “collective community humanitarian responsibility and, at times, a public safety concern, Randeep emphasised the need for solutions that safeguard both animals and humans. “I love animals but will I be able to justify it to a family that has lost a loved one to rabies or dealt with serious injuries? No,” he wrote, adding that impounding the entire stray dog population may neither be practical nor effective.

Instead, Randeep advocated for sustainable measures like large-scale, cyclical neutering, capturing and redistributing aggressive territorial packs, and encouraging responsible adoption. “This is a long-term possible solution that over the years will reduce the numbers. Also adopt as many as you can and be actually responsible for them. I know I have,” he shared.

Randeep’s post comes at a time when the conversation on stray dogs is deeply polarising. His approach bridges empathy with pragmatism, urging citizens and authorities alike to work towards a future where co-existence is both safe and humane.