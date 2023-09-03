Randeep Hooda wishes his mother Asha, niece Sana on their birthdays

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Actor Randeep Hooda on Sunday extended sweet wishes to his mother Asha Hooda and niece Sana on the occasion of their birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Randeep shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, “The tenderness and gentleness in my life .. happy birthday to my mummy and my beautiful niece Sana.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

In the first picture, the 'Sergeant' actor could be seen hugging his mother. He wore a white t-shirt and blue shorts while her mother was seen in a red and yellow suit.

The second picture showcased Randeep with her niece.

Soon after Randeep dropped the pictures, his fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Happy Birthday Aunty G and Sana beta , god bless you,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Cute Togetherness.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep recently finished shooting for the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. The film is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

'Pavitra Rishta' fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film.

Randeep Hooda was recently seen in 'Sergeant', a suspense cop-drama.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term 'Hindutva'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor