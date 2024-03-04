Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : The much-awaited trailer of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, was unveiled today.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

The trailer begins with Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar walking in the Kaala Paani prison, setting the tone with an impactful voiceover, "Hum sabne padha hai ki BHARAT ko aazadi ahinsa se mili hai lekin yeh voh kahaani nahi hai" (We have all read that India attained freedom through non-violence, but this is not that story).

The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The trailer also showcases the historic moment when the two influential leaders, Mahatma Gandhi, and Veer Savarkar, met, highlighting the difference in their ideologies and approaches towards India's independence struggle. The trailer unravels the film's focus on the Indian armed revolution along with glimpses of its leaders and martyrs such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose while teasing with the politics of that period making the film most anticipated with the revelations it has in store with respect to modern Indian history, which the film promises to rewrite.

"I also didn't know so much about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar when I was approached for this," said Randeep Hooda.

"When I read up about him in great detail I was astounded by his life and his influence on other freedom fighters of that time. Why do we as a nation don't know much about him infuriated me so much that I took it upon myself to tell his story to world as it was," he added.

"This film is a tribute to his undying spirit and unwavering commitment to the nation and about the contribution of armed revolution in India's fight for Independence which he influenced so much. We will break many myths surrounding Veer Savarkar and honor his legacy with an honest, no-holds-barred portrayal," he concluded.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is set to hit Cinemas worldwide a day before Martyr's Day as a fitting homage to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty.

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial is slated to release on 22nd March 2024 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

