Randhir to Ranbir, Kareena: Kapoor family arrives in style to celebrate legend Raj Kapoor's birth centenary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 : Marking 100 years of Raj Kapoor, the 'greatest showman' of Indian cinema, his family members gathered on Friday evening at a film festival organised in his honour in Mumbai.

From Raj Kapoor's son Randhir Kapoor, daughter Rima Jain, daughters-in-law Babita and Neetu Kapoor, to grandson Ranbir Kapoor and granddaughters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the 'Kapoor Khandaan' arrived in style to celebrate the legendary filmmaker's birth centenary. Their presence highlighted the family's collective pride in preserving and celebrating Raj Kapoor's extraordinary legacy.

Ranbir Kapoor attended the festival's opening ceremony with his wife, Alia Bhatt, while Kareena Kapoor was accompanied by her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Neetu Kapoor was accompanied by her daughter Riddhima. All of them were dressed in ethnic attire.

Ranbir opted for a black bandhgala suit with white pants. His moustache stole everyone's attention as he recreated his grandfather's look. Alia looked exquisite in a white saree with floral print.

Kareena wore an ethnic suit, while her sister Karisma came to the event in a stunning saree.

Before coming to the ceremony, Karisma took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with her father Randhir Kapoor and mother Babita.

In the image, Karisma could be seen adorably looking at her father.

"Most Precious (white heart emojis) #RajKapoor100," she captioned the post.

Kareena arrived at the venue with Saif, who looked dapper in a black suit.

Aadar Jain and Navya Nanda were also spotted arriving at the venue.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, too, marked his presence with his son-in-law and actor Sharman Joshi.

As part of the grand celebration, R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India are presenting Raj Kapoor 100 - Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. This festival features curated screenings of ten iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas.

The festival aims to put spotlight on Raj Kapoor's most celebrated works, spanning nearly four decades: Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).

A few days ago, the members of the Kapoor clan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and invited him to mark his gracious presence at the festival.

The meeting in Delhi saw Kareena, Saif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and other family members come together to discuss the upcoming celebrations.

Kareena shared delightful pictures from the meeting on social media, where the Kapoor family appeared overjoyed to meet the Prime Minister.

The photographs also showed Saif and Ranbir engaging in a conversation with PM Modi.

However, the highlight of the post was Kareena seeking an autograph for her sons, Taimur and Jeh from the PM. The Prime Minister graciously wrote "Tim and Jeh" on a piece of paper, a gesture that delighted the fans on social media.

In a heartfelt post, Kareena expressed her gratitude for the special meeting. "We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us," she wrote.

The festival, which kickstarted on December 13, will take place till December 15.

