Rani Chatterjee burns 'calories before shoot' as she drops workout video

Mumbai, July 18 Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee on Thursday shared a workout video from a village setting, saying "before shoot, burn some calories."

Rani, who is known for her roles in films like 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' and 'Devra Bada Satawela', posted a reel video on Instagram.

The video captures Rani in pastel pink athleisure, engaged in workout routines and yoga on a terrace.

The actress also enjoys a 'Ghee Coffee' during her session.

In her caption, Rani wrote: "Jab bhi waqt mile... gaao ki subhah aur chhat par hoop before shoot burn some calories #goodmorning #village #workout NOTED sindur shoot ke like lagaya hai."

The reel has garnered 35.6K views, with fans showing love and appreciation in the comments.

One fan commented, "Hit and fit yog kare nirog," while another praised, "Bahut knoob ek no."

Rani also shared a post-workout snap on Instagram stories, captioned 'Workout glow.'

On the professional front, Rani made her debut in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', directed by Ajay Sinha and starring Manoj Tiwari.

Rani, one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, is known for her work in projects like 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Rani No. 786', 'Dariya Dil', 'Rani Banal Jwala', 'Gharwali Baharwali', 'Real Indian Mother', 'Rani Weds Raja', and 'Lady Singham'.

She has also participated in reality TV shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' and appeared in web series such as 'Mastram', 'Virgin Bhasskar 2', and 'Woh Pehla Pyar'.

Currently, Rani stars in the show 'Beti Hamari Anmol', alongside Juhi Aslam and Pratham Kunwar.

Her upcoming projects include 'A Bad Man Babu', 'Pariwar Ke Babu', 'Bhabhi Maa', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', and 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai'.

