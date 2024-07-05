Rani Chatterjee, Sanjana Pandey begin shoot for Bhojpuri film 'Saas Bahu Chali Swarg Lok'

Mumbai, July 5 Bhojpuri actresses Rani Chatterjee and Sanjana Pandey on Friday began the shoot of their upcoming film titled 'Saas Bahu Chali Swarg Lok', and have dropped glimpses from the muhurat shot.

Taking to Instagram, Rani, who is known for her work in 'Dulaara', 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', 'Devra Bada Satawela', shared a string of photos from the set of her new movie.

The snaps show Rani wearing a blue denim shirt and matching skinny jeans. She opted for a natural makeup look, and her hair was tied in a ponytail. The look is rounded off with pastel pink-coloured heels.

Sanjana is wearing a polka dot black and white shirt and black cargo jeans. The duo is seen holding a clapboard which has 'Saas Bahu Chali Swarg Lok' written on it.

Rani has captioned the post in Hindi, and wrote: "Nayi film ki shuruat aaj se 'saas bahu chali swarg lok' with super hit team #newfilm."

Sanjana also shared the same pictures on her Instagram account, and wrote: "New movie start saas bahu chali swarg lok."

Directed by Manjul Thakur, and written by Arvind Tiwari, the movie is produced by Sandeep Singh and Manjul.

Rani, who made her acting debut in 2004 with the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala', directed by Ajay Sinha, starring Manoj Tiwari in the lead, is one of the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri cinema.

She is known for her work in projects like 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin', 'Rani No. 786', 'Dariya Dil', 'Rani Banal Jwala', 'Gharwali Baharwali', 'Real Indian Mother', 'Rani Weds Raja' and 'Lady Singham'.

Rani has also participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10'. She also has been a part of web shows like 'Mastram', 'Virgin Bhasskar 2', and 'Woh Pehla Pyar'.

Rani is currently starring in the show 'Beti Hamari Anmol', which features Juhi Aslam and Pratham Kunwar in the lead.

She next has 'A Bad Man Babu', 'Pariwar Ke Babu', 'Bhabhi Maa', 'Naache Dulha Gali Gali', and 'Mera Pati Mera Devta Hai' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor