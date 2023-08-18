‘Rani meets Poo’: Alia Bhatt requests filmmakers to cast her with Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 : Fans have gone gaga over the beautiful pictures of two Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Both the celebs on Friday took to their Instagram and dropped a series of beautiful pictures in which they could be seen getting prepared for a shoot.

Sharing the pictures, the ‘Raazi’ actor asked the filmmakers to cast them together in a film.

Captioning the post, Alia wrote, “Can it get any better…P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting.”

In the pictures, Alia and Kareena could be seen donning traditional ensembles.

The first picture features Alia looking at a handheld mirror while Bebo looks straight into the camera lens as she shows off her perfect pout.

In one of the pictures, the duo could be seen standing close to each other and the 'Heroine' actor making a funny face.

Soon after the ‘Humpy Sharma Ki Dulhania’ actor shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Director Karan Johar commented, “We need a film with this cast.”

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Poo square.”

A user wrote, “This movie HAS to happen!!!”

A fan commented, “Bebo & Rani together on the screen will fire.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was recently seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ opposite Ranveer Singh.

The film has now entered the Rs 300 crore club globally.

Apart from that, she also made her Hollywood debut with the action thriller film ‘Heart of Stone’ in which she starred opposite Hollywood actor Gal Gadot.

She will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Talking about Kareena’s work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Kareena also has 'The Crew' in her kitty which stars Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film.

'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

