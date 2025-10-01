Rani Mukerji Breaks Silence on Work Hour Debate Amid Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit Row

Till now many Bollywood actors have spoke up about the 8-hours shift in industry. This debate started after Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy vanga movie Spirit. Recently, Kuch Kuch Hota Hein actress Rani Mukerji, opened up about the eight-hour workday she said I balance my work and family life.

While talking to ANI, Rani said that she was shooting film Hichki in 2018, her daughter was 14 month . She said, "When I did Hichki, Adira was 14 months old, and I was still breastfeeding her, so I had to pump the milk and go in the morning...I was shooting in a college in town." Rani said that, her schedule was arranged according her as she had to be with her daughter. She added that, "From my house in Juhu to that place, and the traffic takes about two hours. So I kind of made it a thing where in the morning I would leave at 6:30 for shoot. My first shot used to be at 8 in the morning and I used to wrap up everything by 12:30 pm to 1 pm. My unit and my director were so planned that for those 6-7 hours I used to finish my shoot and before the traffic would start in town, I used to be home by 3 pm. I did my film like that."

This topic is being discussed publicly, but this practice is common across professions. I've also worked reduced hours before. Ultimately, it's a choice; if the producer approves, you proceed, otherwise you don't. No one is forced to do anything. On the work front, Rani will next be seen in Mardaani 3. The film is all set to hit the big screens in February 2026. If reports are to be believed, the actress will also have a special role in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's King.