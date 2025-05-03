Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar, Boney Kapoor, more B-Town celebs reach Nirmal Kapoor's funeral

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Bollywood celebs, including Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Karan Johar, among others, have reached the funeral of Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of veteran actor Anil Kapoor, to pay their last respects in Mumbai.

Nirmal Kapoor breathed her last on Friday, May 2, following a brief hospitalisation at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. She passed away at 90.

Nirmal's funeral will take place at the Vile Parle Crematorium, located on S.V. Road in Mumbai, today.

Many Bollywood celebs were seen entering the Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai to pay their last respects to Anil Kapoor's daughter.

Rani Mukerji was seen entering the crematorium. She donned a white kurta and blue jeans for the funeral.

Grandson of Nirmala Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, also reached the funeral, followed by his sister Sonam Kapoor.

Actor, director Farhan Akhtar, all dressed in white, also attended the funeral.

Nirmal Kapoor's son, Boney Kapoor, was also seen entering the crematorium site.

Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were holding each other's hands as they reached the funeral of their grandmother Nirmal Kapoor.

On Saturday morning, family members, along with close friends, gathered at Nirmal Kapoor's residence for Antim Darshan.

Among those who arrived were Anil Kapoor, his brother Boney Kapoor, and other family members, including Sanjay Kapoor, Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor.

