Rani Mukerji offers prayers at Ghanteshwar temple on 'Hanuman Jayanti'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Rani Mukerji visited the Ghanteshwar Temple in Mumbai. The actor looked stunning in a green kurta as she entered the temple amid tight security.

She offered prayers to the deity and after her puja, she received the Prasad and a stole.

Rani Mukerji is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi entertainment industry. She began her career in the mid-90s and quickly shot to fame with films like 'Ghulam' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Over the years, she delivered some path-breaking performances and received various accolades for acting.

Earlier, the actress won the Best Actor trophy at the Zed Cine Awards for her powerful performance in 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.'

On receiving the award, Rani exclaimed, "This award is very special for me. This is my 27th year in the industry and it is heartening to see to that my work being acknowledged and awarded. MCVN is a very special film because it is the story of a mother and her strength. For me, it was necessary to ensure that this story reaches a larger audience because this is a story of every Indian woman, every mother."

"I would like to specially thank my director Ashima Chibber who has made this story reach a larger audience through me. I would also like to thank my producers Zee Studios - Shariq, Bhumika and Emmay Entertainment - Nikhil, Madhu, Monisha for standing with me and supporting this film at a time when all believed that the content films won't work in the theatres. I would also like to thank the Estonian crew who had a huge contribution in the making of this film," she added.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' (MCVN) talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor