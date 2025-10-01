Rani Mukerji says "India wasn't ready" for 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', calls it "ahead of time, uncomfortable"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has described her 2006 film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Preity Zinta, to be "ahead of time."

In a conversation with ANI, the National Award winner shared, "It feels nice to be a part of films that are ahead of their time. Maybe India wasn't ready for it, but in history, when people talk about your films, they will remember them for actually speaking aloud to the nation and addressing an audience who is not ready to face the truth. But it also made people uncomfortable because it made them see their own truths in their lives."

The actor went on to elaborate her thoughts on relationships as shown in her film, adding that "everybody is probably trying to put up an act to fit into the social fabric of society. They feel that one needs to live in a certain way to be able to earn respect. Today, I think such things have blurred over happiness. It is no longer about what the other person thinks about you. It is more about self-reflection."

Rani emphasised how 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' spoke the "uncomfortable truth" without following the societal norm that would make a woman feel happy and content with just a "good human being" as a husband.

"In spite of being a good human being and loving the wife, there's more to the relationship. Just because your husband doesn't hit you, it will not make him the best husband. Also, it is equally important to love a person back. Our previous generations had compromised so many times. They were just happy with a good husband who loves them."

The 'Mardaani' actor also reflected on the topic of physical attraction among married couples, stating how several marriages have ended due to the same. "These are all the topics that we had in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and seemed uncomfortable at that time," she added.

Rani explained how women face several social stigmas for making their own choices, again drawing reference from her film's character.

"When a man chooses, people are okay with it. But when a woman decides to choose, if she wants to be out of a marriage or she wants to be out of a relationship, that always raises eyebrows," she said.

In response to the criticism that the Karan Johar directorial received from a section of audiences, Rani Mukerji showed her faith in the script as she shared how actors must be prepared to all the opinions of the viewers.

"We can't let a film be alone just because the audience hasn't accepted it. We have to stand by our film," she said.

Directed by Karan Johar, 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' came out in August 2006, bringing the story of Dev (Shah Rukh Khan) and Maya (Rani Mukerji), who are unhappy in their respective marriages but find true love in each other. What follows next is a turmoil of guilt, jealousy and heartbreak that clouds their affair.

