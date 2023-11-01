Rani Mukerji, Varun- Natasha to Sonam Kapoor snapped at Anil Kapoor's residence for Karwa Chauth celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Sonam Kapoor together celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with zeal at Anil Kapoor's residence as his wife Sunita turned host for the evening.

Like every year, Sunita continued the ritual of organising Karwa Chauth at her residence in Mumbai, which marked the presence of several Bollywood stars who came together to break their day-long fast.

Rani Mukerji looked beautiful in a pink salwar suit for Karwa Chauth.

Sonam Kapoor snapped at her parent's home in a white silk shiny saree.

She wore danglers and a maang tikka to complete her look. Sonam kept her long hair open.

Anil Kapoor dressed in a white kurta for the occasion greeted the paparazzi.

Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra. The couple posed together for the shutterbugs.

Varun Dhawan with his wife Natasha Dalal joined the celebration.

Apart from them, Farah Khan, Boney Kapoor, David Dhawan with wife Karuna among others attended the celebration.

Few hours ago, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video from Karwa Chauth rituals. She captioned the post, "Happy Karva Chauth ladies . Thankyou @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love."

In the video, Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Reema Jain (Raj Kapoor's sister), producer Akanksha Malhotra are seen circling their thalis around a table and singing a traditional puja song.

On the other table, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty, Geeta Basra perform the rituals.

Shilpa Shetty opted for a traditional pink saree which included red patchwork design. She teamed with the saree with a matching embroidered blouse.

For glam, Shilpa wore a gold choker, red bangles, mangalsutra and flaunted her sindoor.

Apart from Shilpa, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput looked ethereal in a beautiful red zari work saree.

Geeta Basra attended the celebration with her daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival for married women in North India, in which they observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for a day for the safety and long lives of their husbands.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor