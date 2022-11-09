Rani Mukerji’s maternal grandmother, Arati Roy passes away at 92

Veteran actor Debashree Roy’s mother Arati Roy passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 92. For the unversed, Arati Roy is also Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s grandmother as Rani’s mother Krishna Mukherjee is Debashree’s sister. She was suffering from age-related ailments over the last one year or so. For the past few months, Arati Roy was staying with her elder daughter and breathed her last in presence of her three daughters, an emotional Debashree has revealed in a statement. Debashree has always been vocal about her mother’s contributions to her career and how she fulfilled her mother’s dream with her film debut. During an appearance on a TV show hosted by Debshankar Haldar, the actor revealed how her mother took her to shoots, helped her with dance costumes and more. “My mother is everything, “ she said on the show.

