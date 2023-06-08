‘Ranjhana and Jaane Bekhabar’, the soulful tracks from romantic drama Badtameez Dil is unmissable!

The buzz and excitement around Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra's romantic-drama series Badtameez Dil is at its peak these days. After unveiling the magical trailer, the streaming service today released two soulful tracks from the series. The melancholic melody titled Ranjhana is sung by singer and songwriter Akhil Sachdeva, which is tuned to connect with the listeners on a deeper level. Throwing light on several emotions, this song captures heartbreak and evokes sentiments of the highest order. Akhil Sachdeva has voiced soulful songs like Channa Ve, Tera Ban Jaunga and Humsafar that hits a myriad of emotions with their heart-touching lyrics. With the lyrics, “Ban jaun jo baadal tujhe pal me bhiga dun, darta hu ki ankh teri bheeg jaye na” this captivating track is accompanied by evocative lyrics and mesmerizing voice.

The second track titled Jaane Bekhabar sung by Rahul Jain, Shubhangi Joshi, and Sandman explores the initial phase of breakup. The heart-touching lyrics, mesmerizing melody, and emotive delivery of the song capture the essence of intense emotions while painting a vivid picture of the complexities faced by lovers. ‘Bekhabar jaane na kyu, do dilon me ab ye dararein hai kyu…apne bhi lagte paraye se yun…’ will definitely touch a chord with listeners who’ve experienced love and its different phases.For the uninitiated, Badtameez Dil stars Ridhi Dogra as Liz, a character who believes in the old school romance, and Barun Sobti as Karan, a realist who believes in modern-day love. Set in London, the story narrates how two people with different ideologies of love cross paths. This classic love story promises to take the audience on a fun-filled ride filled with romance, heartbreak, and friendship.Badtameez Dil will premiere exclusively on 9th June on Amazon miniTV