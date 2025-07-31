Rannvijay Singha: With Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, want today’s generation to get glimpse of real India

Mumbai, July 31 Actor Rannvijay Singha, who will be seen hosting Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, says with the upcoming reality TV show he wants today’s generation, even his kids, to get a glimpse of the real India, where people live simply, yet peacefully.

For host Rannvijay Singha, this show resonates on a deeply personal level. Born into a generation that still experienced the joys of village life firsthand, Rannvijay recalls spending every summer vacation at his native home in Punjab.

Rannvijay said, “Growing up, some of my most cherished memories are from our village. Every vacation, I’d visit my grandparents, and those days had a charm of their own. Waking up to the sound of roosters, running barefoot through the fields, pumping water from the handpump, fetching milk cans from the cowshed, and helping on the farms—it was all part of my daily routine.”

As a father, Rannvijay hopes Chhoriyan Chali Gaon serves as a meaningful window for his own children and the younger generation to witness the beauty of real India.

“I’d proudly show off these small tasks to the rest of the family! But sadly, today’s generation doesn’t get to experience that kind of life. With Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, I want today’s generation, even my kids, to experience and get a glimpse of the real India, where people live simply, yet peacefully.”

He said that he wants his kids to know that life too, the slower, “grounded one that teaches value every drop of water, every grain of food, and the joy of doing things with your own hands.”

The show brings together 11 accomplished urban women who will spend over 60 days in a traditional Indian village, stripped of gadgets, luxuries, and modern-day conveniences.

As they engage in daily chores, learn to live off the land, and embrace local customs, the show explores deeper themes of survival, emotional growth, and cultural connection.

The show is all set to premiere soon only on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor