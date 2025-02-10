Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: B Praak Cancels BeerBiceps Podcast Appearance After Controversial Remarks on India’s Got Latent (Watch Video)

Singer B Praak canceled his scheduled appearance on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s BeerBiceps podcast after backlash against the influencer. The controversy stemmed from an inappropriate remark Allahbadia made on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent.

B Praak announced his withdrawal on Instagram. He condemned the show's content saying it does not align with Indian cultural values. "I was supposed to be on a podcast with BeerBiceps but I canceled it" B Praak said. "Why? Because of the kind of pathetic thinking and language being used there. What is happening on Samay Raina’s show is not a reflection of our Indian culture.”

The singer criticised the humor on the show. He questioned turning personal family topics into jokes. B Praak specifically targeted how personal stories about parents were discussed on India’s Got Latent. "Is this comedy?" he asked. "This is not stand-up comedy at all! What kind of generation are we raising if we promote content that normalizes offensive language?"

He questioned Allahbadia’s stance noting the contradiction between his public image promoting spirituality and Sanatan Dharma and his involvement in this content. "Ranveer Allahbadia you speak about spirituality you bring respected figures onto your podcast and yet you engage in this kind of content?" B Praak said. "If we don’t stop this now the future of the coming generations will be in danger."

He urged content creators toward responsible content creation focusing on meaningful material instead of offensive humor. B Praak appealed to comedians to avoid content that negatively impacts young audiences. "Please protect our Indian culture" he said. "Motivate people instead of creating degrading content. As influencers you have the power to make a positive impact."

During an appearance on India's Got Latent show, the social media influencer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

A video of the remark went viral and social media users panned Allahbadia for his crass remark. Multiple police complaints were filed against him. Politicians cutting across party lines criticised the podcaster, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers.