Ranveer, Deepika look dreamy as they visit Ambani’s residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, popularly known as “DeepVeer” on Tuesday arrived at Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika could be seen sharing a smile together. The duo looked beautiful as they donned traditional attires.

The ‘Befikre’ actor opted for a green kurta with a red embroidered stole. He accessorized his look with a golden earring.

The ‘Pathaan’ actor on the other hand looked gorgeous in a pink ethnic outfit. She tied her hair into a bun. She accessorized her look with big round earrings.

The couple dropped a series of mushy pictures to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the pictures which he captioned, “Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!”

Soon after ‘DeepVeer’ dropped the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“love like this!” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Beautiful and lovely couple looking so beautiful.”

The Bollywood power couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Their two-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

Ranveer and Deepika first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.

Apart from them, celebs like Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Rekha and Shanaya Kapoor among others arrived at the event.

