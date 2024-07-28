Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Team Up for Mega Film with Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna In Star-Studded Action Thriller

Powerhouse Ranveer Singh will headline a stellar cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in his next major theatrical feature, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios.



This will be national-award winner Aditya Dhar’s second major motion picture after record-breaking all-time blockbuster ‘URI-The Surgical Strike’.



Aditya Dhar created history as the first debutant director to deliver a 350-crore grossing film with "URI: The Surgical Strike,". It is Ranveer Singh's next big feature project after his universally loved & acclaimed turn in the super-hit rom-com "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani." One of the finest actors of his generation, the ‘Chameleon-King’ Ranveer is expected to deliver a statement performance under Aditya Dhar’s direction. Whispers of this director-actor combination started some weeks ago within the film industry, making the whole trade and fraternity rapt with anticipation of the potential box-office thunder that this Jodi can create!



The film boasts of a star-studded cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. This phenomenal ensemble of men promises to create crackling drama and chemistry on the silver screen. It is said that Dhar managed to pull this hefty cast together on the back of his extraordinary vision for this film and its exceptional storyline.



The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration “Article 370”. Principal shooting for this giant theatrical presentation is now officially underway.