Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt remember their 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' co-star Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 : Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt paid heartfelt tributes to veteran actor Dharmendra, their co-star from Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The actors took to their respective social media accounts and shared touching posts with pictures from the film's sets.

In his Instagram story, Ranveer shared a picture of himself posing with the late actor as he grieved his passing.

Alia also shared a picture, capturing a heartwarming moment between the co-stars. "A legend who lit up every frame...and every heart. You will be missed, Dharam ji," she wrote.

Marking Karan Johar's return to direction after many years, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was released in 2023.

It featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles alongside stars like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and the legendary Dharmendra.

The late actor was seen portraying the character of Kanwal Lund, Ranveer Singh's grandfather.

Delving into the complex dynamics between families and cultures, the film follows Rocky, a free-spirited young man from a wealthy Punjabi family, and Rani, an ambitious Bengali news anchor, who fall in love despite their stark differences.

To test their commitment and understanding, the couple decides to live with each other's families, leading to moments of both humour and conflict.

Dharmendra passed away at his Mumbai residence on Monday at the age of 89 after a period of ill health. Ranveer Singh was also spotted arriving at Dharmendra's funeral with Deepika Padukone, where he paid his final respects to the legend.

Dharmendra was previously admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health; however, he was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Popularly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra starred in several iconic films such as Sholay, Dharamveer, Chupke Chupke, Loafer, Jugnu, and Seeta Aur Geeta.

