Ranveer Singh Deletes All Instagram Posts; Drops ‘12:12’ Clue—Is a Major Reveal on the Way?

Ranveer Singh has wiped his entire Instagram grid, and the sudden move is grabbing attention online. He has also added a story "12:12" which has piqued the interest of fans, and they are already trying to decode what it means. While Ranveer has always been known to surprise fans, this feels different. With his birthday around the corner and Dhurandhar ready to drop its first look, many believe the clean slate is no coincidence. If the buzz is anything to go by, the Instagram wipeout is just the beginning the real storm is yet to come.

Directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Ranveer Singh, has made a lasting mark in Bollywood with a diverse range of iconic roles. Whether portraying the unpredictable Allauddin Khilji or the beloved sportsman Kapil Dev, he has consistently demonstrated a masterful ability to transform into any character. With his upcoming films Dhurandhar and Don 3 on the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate his next breathtaking performance.