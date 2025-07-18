‘Ranveer Singh, Do You Remember What You Told Me?’ – Kriti Sanon’s Epic Speech Resurfaces Amid Don 3 Buzz

Kriti Sanon has emerged as the most sought-after leading lady in the industry today. From her National Award-winning performance in Mimi to delivering back-to-back box office successes across genres, Kriti is not just riding a high — she’s redefining what stardom means for today’s self-made actors. Be it her layered portrayals, evolving choices, or her brand appeal, she’s become the face of a new-age Bollywood heroine who brings both commercial value and critical depth.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh remains the undisputed powerhouse of Hindi cinema. A Best Actor with an ever-evolving range, Ranveer’s ability to dissolve into every role — from flamboyant to fiercely intense — makes him one of the most dynamic talents of our time. His screen presence is electric, his energy unmatched, and with every performance, he continues to push the boundaries of mainstream storytelling. And now, as Don 3 reports flood the headlines, an old moment shared between these two powerhouses has resurfaced — turning into the internet’s favourite full-circle moment.

It goes back to Kriti Sanon’s winning speech at an awards ceremony where she bagged Best Actress for Mimi. In her raw, emotional moment, she didn’t just thank the audience — she spoke to every dreamer watching, in what now feels like a manifestation:"To any boy and any girl who is being told ki ‘bohot bada sapna hai… itne bade sapne matt dekho, pure nahi hote hai,’ ya ‘contacts ke bina yaha pe kuch nahi hota hai’ — it doesn't matter where you come from. It doesn't matter who your parents are, what your surname is. It might take you a little longer — it took me 8 years — it might take you a little longer. The journey might be a little tougher. Just believe in yourself and keep working. Keep getting better at what you do. Keep learning, and I promise you will get there. And when you do, it will be worth it because it will be your journey. So never let anyone tell you your dream is too big… so here is to big dreams."

And then came the line that’s now playing on loop across fan pages and Bollywood circles alike —"Ranveer Singh, do you remember what you told me? Jab tu Best Actress aur main Best Actor hoga na… tab saath mein kaam karenge!" Today, those very words feel like they’ve come alive — with Don 3 taking shape, helmed by Ranveer Singh, and Kriti Sanon continuing her dream run. From launching her own production house to navigating powerful roles and turning into most in demand actress, Kriti’s growth has been nothing short of inspiring. She stands tall today not just as a performer, but as a voice — one who speaks for dreamers who build from the ground up. Ranveer, meanwhile, continues to command the frame and the fandom. Whether it’s intense drama, biopics, or high-octane l films, he brings a larger-than-life force to every frame he inhabits. His fan base is global, his credibility as an actor is rock-solid, and his association with a franchise like Don only reinforces the faith the industry places in him.

Up next, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Tere Ishk Mein alongside Dhanush, while Ranveer Singh is set to star in the highly anticipated Dhurandhar — both films riding high on audience curiosity and industry buzz.