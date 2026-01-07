Ranveer Singh expresses pride in his "alma mater" as 'Dhurandhar' becomes highest-grossing Hindi film of all time

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : In a historic moment for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar', the film has rewritten the box office books by beating 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

According to veteran trade expert Taran Adarsh, 'Dhurandhar' surpassed the lifetime business of the Allu Arjun film, taking the total collection to Rs 831.40 crore in its fifth week.

"This is THE biggest moment in the HISTORY of #Hindi film business. Till not long ago, surpassing the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi - the highest-grossing film in the #Hindi market - seemed unthinkable. But records are meant to be challenged... and shattered - and #Dhurandhar has done exactly that. #Dhurandhar has finally overtaken the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi, emerging as the highest-grossing #Hindi film of all time on its fifth Tuesday [Day 33]," Taran Adarsh wrote in an X post.

'DHURANDHAR': THE NEW EMPEROR HAS ARRIVED – CROSSES 'PUSHPA 2'... This is THE biggest moment in the HISTORY of #Hindi film business. Till not long ago, surpassing the *lifetime business* of #Pushpa2 #Hindi – the highest-grossing film in the #Hindi market – seemed unthinkable.… pic.twitter.com/slIM37Piov — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2026

On the heels of the landmark achievement, Yash Raj Films has issued a statement, hailing the film for setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

"DHURANDHAR is not a film... it's a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time (In a Single language). As the captain of the ship, Aditya Dhar's clarity of purpose, fearless storytelling and unwavering commitment to excellence have set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. We also congratulate every cast member and technician of this brilliant film for giving their all. You are the Dhurandhars who made the thought of the film explode so loudly and so gloriously on the big screen. Thank you for giving us cinema that inspires us to strive forward in the pursuit of creative excellence," YRF said in the statement.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/LtfEwGS5lK— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 7, 2026

While fans have already been celebrating 'Dhurandhar' and its thunderous run at the box office, lead star Ranveer Singh also couldn't help but express great pride.

In response to YRF's high words of praise, Ranveer wrote, "My beloved Alma Mater. only ever wanted to make you proud!"

Earlier this week, 'Dhurandhar' achieved another milestone by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark in India in terms of net collections.

Since its release, the film has been receiving widespread praise from critics, industry insiders, and audiences alike.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with a powerful ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The film is planned as a two-part franchise, with the sequel scheduled for release during Eid 2026.

