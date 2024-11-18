Ranveer Singh finally reveals the secret behind his pulsating energy

Mumbai, Nov 18 Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who has been getting a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released theatrical movie ‘Singham Again’, has shared the secret behind his pulsating energy.

On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he said that a certain protein bar is the secret behind his energy.

The video shows members of the film fraternity and the audience often wondering about how Ranveer gets the energy which is difficult to contain. It also features clips where the actor’s energy is on a different level altogether.

The actor wrote in the caption, “Now you know. Don’t just be You, be SuperYou”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s untitled movie. The actor had earlier announced the film as he shared a black-and-white photo collage also featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal. All of them wore black outfits in the picture, and had grim expressions on their faces.

For now, Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone have been enjoying parental bliss. The couple welcomed a baby girl in September this year. Recently, Deepika revealed the baby’s name as Dua.

While Deepika registered a solid success with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ranveer followed up the success of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ with ‘Singham Again’ which also stars his wife in the role of ‘Lady Singham’ Shakti Shetty.

Recently, Ranveer attended a UFC event on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE along with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Varun took to his Instagram, and shared pictures and videos from his outing with the “boys”. In the picture, Varun and Ranveer, who are new dads were seen enjoying the event along with Aditya, who perhaps is the most eligible bachelor in the country right now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor