Ranveer Singh flaunts six-pack abs in new promo of ‘RRKPK’, Deepika reacts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 : Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ dropped a new promo of the film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Ranveer Singh dropped the promo which he captioned, “Monday Aa Monday Motivashiun from Rocky Randhawa #RRKPK.”

The promo features Ranveer shirtless and also gave a glimpse inside his morning gym workout, massive closet with designer clothes and much more.

Soon after the actor shared the new promo, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone commented a drooling face emoticon.

“Whattttttttttt like whatttttt the screen is on fireeeeeeee hot hot hot,” a fan commented.

A user wrote, “You are “The Sign” of Self love, focus, dedication & Passion.”

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the songs ‘What Jhumka’ and 'Tum Kya Mile', ‘Ve Kamleya’ and ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else.

And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.

There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

