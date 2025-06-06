Ranveer Singh hails ‘Zoie Supremacy’ as ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ completes 10 years

Mumbai, June 6 As his film “Dil Dhadakne Do” turned 10, Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh has shown immense reverence for Zoya Akhtar and used a reference from the film to showcase his bond with the director.

Ranveer took to Instagram stories, where he shared a hilarious scene involving a “butter knife” featuring him, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zarina Wahab, Rahul Bose and Anil Kapoor.

For the caption he wrote: “ZOIE SUPREMACY I love you like Pluto loves Kabir. #10yearsofddd.”

“Dil Dhadakne Do”, a family comedy drama film, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar, has a star-studded cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar with a voice-over narration by Aamir Khan.

Zoya conceived the film as a family drama centred on a brother-sister relationship. She wanted to depict a more realistic sibling relationship in contrast to the dubious and over-the-top portrayal for which Bollywood is known.

Talking about Ranveer, he will next be seen in director Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture titled “Dhurandhar,” which also stars Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal to play pivotal roles.

He was last seen in ‘Singham Again’ as Simmba. The actor was seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jackky Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Ranveer will next be seen in Dhurandhar.

The actor’s blockbuster as a lead was in 2023 with Karan Johar’s romantic comedy drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It also stars Alia Bhatt. The film featured them as a couple with contrasting personalities who decide to live with each other's families for three months prior to marriage.

The supporting cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

In other news, Ranveer on June 1 met Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer and called his performance ‘euphoric, elevating and transportive.’

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor shared a string of videos from Zimmer’s performance and even shared a glimpse of meeting the “maestro” backstage.

He tagged the performance as “Euphoric. Elevating. Transportive.”

The actor went on to share a video of himself having a chat with Zimmer and wrote: “Backstage with the maestro.”

