Ranveer Singh honoured with Etoile d'or Award at Marrakech International Film Festival

Ranveer Singh is known as one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. Ranveer Singh says he is overwhelmed to be feted at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, where the Bollywood star represented Indian cinema on global stage. Ranveer was honoured with an Etoile d'or Award and his happiness knew no bounds.

The 37-year-old actor, known for Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy, said he is elated to receive so much love and recognition in Morocco, a country away from home.

"Cinema is a unifying force! I feel immensely honoured that my work has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, and has earned me such love and recognition in beautiful Morocco. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude!" Singh wrote on his official Instagram account.