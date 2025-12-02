Ranveer Singh Issues Public Apology for Mocking Kantara's Daivas: I Have Always Respected Every Culture, Says Actor

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has issued a public apology after a video of him allegedly mocking Chavundi Deva from the Kannada film Kantara went viral, triggering widespread criticism across Karnataka. In the clip, Ranveer is seen referring to the revered deity as a “female ghost” and mimicking the character with crossed eyes and his tongue out—an act that upset many viewers who consider the Daiva tradition sacred.

The incident occurred during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. While praising Rishab Shetty’s performance in Kantara: Chapter 1, Ranveer said, “I watched Kantara Chapter 1 in theatres, and Rishab, it was an outstanding performance, especially when the female ghost (Chamundi Daiva) enters your body — that shot was amazing.” Moments later, he imitated the scene on stage, performing his trademark “primordial scream.” Reports also suggest that Rishab had earlier advised Ranveer to avoid impersonating the deity before his stage appearance.

The imitation was quickly met with backlash from the Kannada public, who accused the actor of disrespecting the culturally significant Daiva tradition. As the controversy escalated, Ranveer posted a clarification and apology on Instagram. “My intention was to highlight Rishabh’s incredible performance in the film,” he wrote. “Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is inspired by real-life events. Apart from Ranveer, the film's star cast includes Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar releases in theatres on December 5, 2025.