Ranveer Singh meets with Adrien Brody at NBA pre-season game in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 5 : Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently attended an NBA pre-season game in Abu Dhabi. And guess what? He met with international actor Adrien Brody there.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a picture with Adrien Brody. In the picture, the two can be seen chit-chatting while watching the match.

He also bumped into Afghan international cricketer Rashid Khan and rapper Badshah.

With just less than three weeks left for the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2025-26 season to begin, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers started the pre-season schedule in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The pre-season games also took place on Saturday, as part of the NBA X National Basketball League (NBL) Melbourne Series in Melbourne, with teams from the NBA and Australia's NBL in action.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen headlining 'Dhurandhar', an action-packed film by Aditya Dhar. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

He also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Don 3' in his kitty.

