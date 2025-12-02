Ranveer Singh Mobbed by Fans in Mumbai Ahead of Dhurandhar Release

Mumbai witnessed electrifying energy today as fans thronged in massive numbers to celebrate the music launch of the upcoming action spectacle Dhurandhar. The excitement was sky-high as powerhouse Ranveer Singh arrived, instantly turning the evening into a roaring celebration of fandom and music. The powerhouse star made a stylish entrance, and the crowd’s reaction was nothing short — loud cheers, phone flashlights, and hands raised high to capture every moment of their favourite star’s presence.

Ranveer looked absolutely dashing in his all-black look — a jacket layered over a dark tee, paired with cool shades — exuding the larger-than-life charisma he’s loved for. Fans came in huge numbers, turning the venue into a sea of excitement and admiration. The atmosphere was charged with chants, applause, and unstoppable energy, proving once again that Ranveer Singh’s fanbase is one of the strongest and most devoted in the country. With this power-packed beginning, Ranveer's performance in Dhurandhar is poised to take over the audience’s hearts — starting with its energetic vibes leading all the way to the big screen.