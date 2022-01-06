Ranveer Singh pens a heartfelt birthday note for Kapil Dev

India's legendary cricketer Kapil Dev celebrates his 63rd birthday today and Ranveer Singh who essayed the role of the legendary all-rounder in 83 wished Dev on his special day. haring a photo in his character avatar and standing next to the OG legend, Ranveer wrote, "Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan @therealkapildev what an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen!"

The film will showcase the journey of Kapil Dev, a boy from Haryana who leads team India to victory at the Lord's stadium in London the 1983 World Cup after defeating West Indies. Film 83 had hit the theatres on Christmas Eve and opened up to a massive buzz and praises from the audience. Next up, Ranveer will be seen in two films 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' where he will yet again collaborate with his 'Simmba' director Rohit Shetty.