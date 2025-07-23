Ranveer Singh, Prateik Patil, Vir Das & others mourn the loss of Heavy Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne

Mumbai, July 23 Legendary singer and frontman of the English rock band Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne left for heavenly abode at the age of 76 on Wednesday. He was struggling with Parkinson’s disease for some time.

His family shared the unfortunate news through a statement that read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

The unfortunate news of Osbourne passing away has sent a wave of shock through the industry.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories and dropped a photograph of the late singer, accompanied by a broken heart, folded hand, and a guitar emoji.

Actor and comedian, Vir Das, also expressed his sorrow, saying, "Shed many tears. Go on home prince...thank you for the soundtrack to many great moments in my life."

Actor Prateik Patil revealed how the godfather of heavy metal had a major impact on him as a teenager.

"godspeed dark prince..the impact you had on me as a teenager in rebellion is unprecedented.. ‘mama im coming home’ hit hard for obvious reasons.. the eyes.. the nails.. the dark metal - rock ‘n’ roll - gothic aura.. & the impact lasts till this day.. & will forever..the greatest entertainer of all time.. thank you for the music & the wild ride..rest in power & love - ozzy osbourne," the 'Ekk Deewana Tha' actor wrote.

Singer and composer, Vishal Dadlani, also mourned the loss of the legend with the following words, "Not Ozzy!!!! He was, is, and will remain the Prince of Darkness, forever!!"

Not just Bollywood, but several members from Hollywood, such as Adam Sandler and Jason Momoa, also offered their condolences to Osbourne's loved ones during this difficult time.

Osbourne is survived by his wife and six children.

