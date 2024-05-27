Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta to Kartik Aaryan, other celebs congratulate SRK on KKR's IPL big win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 : The May 26 night is worth remembering as Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL 2024 title after 10 years with a dominating all-round performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On KKR's victory, several celebrities extended their heartfelt congratulatory wishes.

Ajay Devgn took to his X handle to congratulate his friend Shah Rukh Khan and his team.

https://x.com/ajaydevgn/status/1794964812478210209

He wrote, "Congratulations @KKRidersand my friend @iamsrk for a successful season. Truly a dominating performance at the finals. "

Preity Zinta, the co-owner of Punjab Kings extended her warm wishes to her Veer Zaara co-star for the "incredible win".

https://x.com/realpreityzinta/status/1794790426094051388?

On X, she wrote, "Congratulations on such an incredible win and your third IPL title Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla (co-owner). Hard luck Sumrisers Hyderabad. You guys were great throughout the tournament."

Sharing SRK's picture displaying his iconic extended arm pose on the field, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Bhai ka victory. IPL 2024 ka trophy mil gaya. Badhai ho. Love you bhai."

Ranveer Singh dropped a KKR team poster, featuring the players on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Congrats on a glorious campaign. A true team effort."

Further extending the wishes, Kartik Aaryan also congratulated the "Champions" on his Insta stories.

King Khan was seen celebrating the victory with his team.

SRK met the players of his team and congratulated them for winning the IPL final. In the video shared by JioCinema uncapped pacer Harshit Rana can be seen hugging the 'Jawan' actor and lifted him up with excitement.

In one of the pictures shared by the official page of IPL, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen kissing Gautam Gambhir on the forehead in a heartwarming moment.

After his team won the match, he hugged his wife Gauri and planted a kiss on her forehead.

He also hugged Suhana Khan and AbRam. King Khan then proceeded to celebrate with people around him.

From performing cartwheel to posing with the trophy, King Khan was all in celebratory mode.

KKR's third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their maiden title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

They scripted an encore to lift their third trophy. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

