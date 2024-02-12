Ranveer Singh promotes men's sexual health in hilarious ad with adult star Johnny Sins

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 : Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday left everyone surprised with an advertisement that features him alongside popular adult star Johnny Sins.

Ranveer and Sins collaborated for a sexual healthcare brand. Sharing the ad on his Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "It's bold to care."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3PFfN1oanm/?hl=en

The ad is a comical parody of a typical Indian TV drama. The entire cast, including Ranveer and Sins, are dressed in traditional wear. Ranveer is seen donning a maroon kurta and sporting long hair. Sins also donned a kurta.

The ad shows a woman complaining to Ranveer about his brother, portrayed by Sins, who struggles with erectile dysfunction. The hilarious ad is written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, and their team.

Ranveer's ad with Sins has been trending on the internet ever since the actor posted it online. From fans to members of the film industry have reacted to the clip.

"Jethji helping Johnny was not on my 2024 bingo card," actor Vijay Varma commented.

"Baba you are bold and beautiful for doing this," actor Arjun Kapoor wrote.

"Oh my God! Ranveer, you are the best. Only you could have pulled this off," actor Zareen Khan wrote.

Actor Vikrant Massey dropped a couple of laughing emojis in the comment section.

Speaking about his ad, Ranveer in a statement said, "I'm here with sincere intent to use my influence for raising awareness and making a positive impact. The Bold Care campaign is more than talk; it's a mission that I am deeply connected to, and I am here to bring a change in how we address men's sexual health, aiming for tangible solutions and millions of lives impacted all across the country."

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Singham Again', which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3'.

While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don installments.

"In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," he wrote.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," the post further read.

'Don 3' will arrive in 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor