Ranveer Singh reveals how he shot scene of getting electric shock in 'Cirkus'

Mumbai, Dec 16 Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has opened up about shooting a scene of getting an electric shock in the film 'Cirkus'. He shares that the film director Rohit Shetty made him do the rehearsals repeatedly so as to make it look realistic.

He says: "Rohit Sir made me rehearse the scene way before we started shooting, to perfect the reaction of a person getting electrified. We rehearsed so much that our scenes look very natural and are not overdone. It is not a situation where you can take real-life experience and perform."

Ranveer made his acting debut with 'Band Baaja Baaraat', and later did films such as 'Lootera', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani ', 'Simmba', among others and he also hosted the TV show 'The Big Picture'.

He shares further how he tried his best to bring perfection to the scene: "One can't just go and grab an electric wire to understand the reaction. I have tried to do it my way and there are a few special effects added by Rohit Sir to make it look more real."

'Cirkus' is a comedy-drama directed by Rohit Shetty, with Ranveer Singh playing the double role.

Ranveer heaps praise on Rohit's direction and adds: "Rohit Sir's films are made for big screens and one can witness the visual spectacle through 'Cirkus'. The film will surely leave everyone in splits."

Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulbha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Anil Charanjeet, Vijay Patkar, Siddharth Jadhav, Tiku Talsania, and director Rohit Shetty will appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their movie 'Cirkus'.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

