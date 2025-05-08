Ranveer Singh salutes Armed Forces and praises PM Modi’s decisiveness in Operation Sindoor

Mumbai, May 8 Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to social media to honor the bravery of India’s armed forces and applaud Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership in Operation Sindoor.

In his post, the ‘Singham Again’ actor paid tribute to the courage of frontline troops and underscored the importance of swift, strategic action in safeguarding the nation. On Thursday, Ranveer took to his Instagram story and shared a note that began with a Hindi couplet—“Rah chalte ko hum chehrte nhi, lekin agar koi chere, toh phir hum use chorte nhi.” ( We don’t provoke those who are on their path, but if anyone provokes us, we never let them go.”)

He followed this with an unequivocal salute to Operation Sindoor—India’s recent retaliatory strike against terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK—writing, “Salute to the courage of our armed forces and the decisiveness of our Hon.PM Shri @narendramodi.” (sic). Singh had previously posted the Indian flag with the hashtag #OperationSindoor on Instagram story.

Launched in the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces initiated “Operation Sindoor,” striking nine militant positions—four across Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir—between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM, according to an official statement. The military made clear that its precision strikes focused solely on terrorist facilities, and there have been no verified reports of damage to civilian or military installations on the Indian side. This carefully orchestrated mission underscored India’s commitment to dismantling cross-border terror infrastructure.

Following the execution of Operation Sindoor, a wave of support poured in from the Indian film industry, with numerous celebrities applauding the Armed Forces for their bold and calculated strike against terrorism.

A host of leading stars, including Chiranjeevi Konidela, Raveena Tandon, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Nimrat Kaur, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Vidya Balan, took to social media to express their heartfelt admiration for the courage, precision, and professionalism shown by India’s defense forces during Operation Sindoor.

