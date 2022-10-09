Ranveer Singh shakes a leg with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal on his song Khalibali

Ranveer Singh shared a video of him dancing with Shaquille O'Neal at an NBA event. Ranveer showed him how to dance the electric Khali Bali from his movie Padmaavat.

Ranveer showed Shaq how to do the beard touching steps and more. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.” Several Bollywood celebs reacted to the video in the comments section. “The shaq attack,” wrote Varun Dhawan. Badshah called him ‘Shaqaal’ and Dino Morea mentioned “He’s hugeeeee.” Singer and producer Tesher called Ranveeer “cultural ambassador #1. Ranveer is an Indian NBA ambassador and is often seen at NBA events, interacting with players and others celebrities.