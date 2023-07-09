Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone, says, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently celebrated his birthday, has dropped an adorable picture with his wife Deepika Padukone on his Instagram stories. He thanked fans and everyone for their lovely wishes on his birthday.

He wrote in the caption, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes"

The actor is known for drawing attention not just for his acting abilities but also for his sense of style. Ranveer is widely renowned for his eccentric and bold fashion choices and never fails to garner attention everywhere he goes. He is a charismatic artist whose unmatched acting skills attract audiences, but his talent goes much beyond his flamboyant sense of style.

He debuted in Bollywood in 2010 with the film 'Band Baaja Baaraat'. 'Lootera', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', and '83' are a few of his most-watched movies.

Ranveer tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in November 2018 after dating for six long years and the couple never failed to shower love on each other.

Ranveer adores every moment spent with Deepika and they both keep sharing loving pictures on their social media handle and can be seen setting major couple goals.

Ranveer and Deepika worked together in several films like 'Bombay Talkies', 'Finding Fanny', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', and '83'. The couple always makes time for one another despite their hectic schedules and try to spend quality time with each other and post their vacation pictures.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen showing his acting skills and entertaining the audience in his next 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar.

