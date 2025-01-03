Ranveer Singh sports long beard and turban in leaked photos from sets of Aditya Dhar's film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 : Ranveer Singh's new look is creating a buzz in the entertainment industry after it was leaked online. Sporting a long beard, untamed hair and in some images, a turban, netizens are drawing comparisons of the actor's latest appearance to his iconic portrayal of Alauddin Khalji in Padmaavat in 2018.

In the leaked images, touted to be from Aditya Dhar's directorial movie sets, Ranveer is seen in what appears to be an action scene.

Wearing a long kurta with untamed long hair, the 'Simmba' actor looked intense as he stood with other men who appeared to be a part of his "gang" in a rural town setting.

Ranveer's rough new look for the film features a rugged beard and bulging biceps, which fans have described as reminiscent of his Alauddin Khalji avatar.

Netizens believe that the actor's latest leaked appearance is from Aditya Dhar's directorial, which is reportedly titled 'Dhurandhar.'

Fans who continue to draw comparisons to his Padmaavat character were quick to pass their reactions. Here's what they have to say.

One of the viewers said, "Sardar look mein bhi Khilji wali intensity (Translation: Khilji intensity in Sardar look)Ranveer, you're on fire!"

Another said, "I still can't get over how amazing Ranveer looked as #Khilji! So excited to see him bring that power back!"

Some expressed their excitement of watching Ranveer Singh on the big screens. They wrote,

"Ranveer ka Khilji look waapas aa gaya aur itna intense lag raha hai! Big screen par jaldi dekhne ka intezaar nahi ho raha! (Translation: Ranveer's Khilji look is back and looks more intense. Can't wait to watch him on big screens again."

Fans speculate the leaked images are from Aditya Dhar's directorial because last year Ranveer and the 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' director officially confirmed their new project, featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ranveer shared the announcement as he posted a black-and-white collage of the cast.

Along with the post, Ranveer added a caption that read, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal."

The black-and-white photo collage included Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya Dhar, and Arjun Rampal, all dressed in black and sporting serious expressions.

