Ranveer Singh to enter Hollywood? Speculations arise as actor inks contract with international agency WME

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 31 : Ranveer Singh goes global! If reports are to be believed, the star has signed for representation with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME).

WME also represents international actors such as Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

This update has left fans excited, making them wonder if he is stepping into Hollywood.

"What what? This is huge," a social media user commented.

"Can't wait for his Hollywood debut now," another one wrote.

Ranveer was launched by Yash Raj Film in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, and since then he has been enthralling fans with his versatile acting skills.

In a career spanning 13 years, he time and again worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and delivered hits like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, the costume drama Bajirao Mastani, and the historical romance Padmaavat.

More recently, Ranveer won critical acclaim as Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev in the sports biopic 83 and will next be seen in director Karan Johar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family drama features Ranveer alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

It will be out in cinemas on July 28.

