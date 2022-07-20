Ranveer Singh to launch the trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

The much awaited trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is all set to release tomorrow and Karan Johar is leaving no stone unturned to make the ocassion special. As per reports, Ranveer Singh, will be the guest of honour at the trailer launch of Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

Apart from the lead actors, also present at the event will be filmmaker Karan Johar, who is one of the producers on the movie. Liger will also mark Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut. He has been prepping for the film for more than a year. The film which also stars Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Puri Connects.Liger will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 25.