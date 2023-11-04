Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Actor Ranveer Singh is known as the "Powerhouse of entertainment" and his new viral video is an absolute proof of it.

Recently at superstar Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, Ranveer turned DJ along with singer Mika Singh and sang SRK's super hit tracks at the party.

https://twitter.com/AwaaraHoon/status/1720466297501143095

He also dedicated the song, Aana Mere Pyar Ko, to his wife Deepika Padukone who was grooving with other guests at a short distance.

In the viral video, Ranveer could be seen donning a white shirt and he sported a moustache look.

He could be seen grooving to the tracks 'Zinda Banda', 'Lungi Dance', and 'Chaleya'.

Shah Rukh's birthday bash was a star-studded affair. Who's who of Bollywood and sports fraternity marked their presence at the party.

It was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

Ahead of his birthday celebrations with members of the film industry, SRK on Thursday interacted with his fans at an event in Mumbai.

On his birthday, he also appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow at midnight and waved at his fans. His birthday also became special for movie lovers for one more reason.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the success of two mammoth blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan' and is gearing up for the release of his next 'Dunki', which is scheduled to release this December.

He unveiled the teaser of 'Dunki' on his birthday.

In the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the 'Chak De! India' actor will share the screen with 'Pink' actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time.

The movie marks the first collaboration of the 'Swades' actor with the '3 Idiots' director.

Ranveer, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film 'Don 3'.

