"Ranveer Singh Went to God Mode in that 26/11 Scene", Ranveer Singh’s Gut-Wrenching Moment From Dhurandhar Wins Over The Nation With His Fine Act

There are performances that move you — and then there are moments that redefine an actor’s place in cinema. Ranveer Singh’s 26/11 sequence in Dhurandhar is exactly that: a scene where emotion, memory, restraint, and history merge into something unforgettable. The entire film stands on one side, and this moment stands on its own. The theatre went completely silent. No song, no action, no dramatic cues — just Ranveer’s eyes and expressions delivering cinema at its most profound. This is the moment that reaffirms why he is the finest actor of his generation.

And it’s not just critics — netizens across the country are overwhelmed, calling Ranveer’s 26/11 sequence one of the greatest acting moments in recent cinema.

One user wrote:

"This scene triggered all..

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks 26/11 killed 166 people,in addition to wounding more than 300 people.

#RanveerSingh in the scene-how he handles his emotions is so heartbreaking for a normal citizen..

#DhurandharReview

#DhurandharKaDhamaka

#Dhurandar"

This scene triggered all..

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks 26/11 killed 166 people,in addition to wounding more than 300 people.#RanveerSingh in the scene-how he handles his emotions is so heartbreaking for a normal citizen.. #DhurandharReview#DhurandharKaDhamaka#Dhurandarpic.twitter.com/ltDEN7go6W — Krishnematic (@krishnasinghc1) December 8, 2025

Another praised the transformation Ranveer brings to his character:

“Best performance #Dhurandhar movie - #RanveerSingh 💥⚒️

Jinko acting ki samaj hai...unko pata hai...#Ranveer character arc silent then transform into badassss..botha parts ranveer played very well...🔥💥

26/11 scene acting >>>>

Jail scene 💥🔥

#Dhurandhar"

Best performance #Dhurandhar movie - #RanveerSingh 💥⚒️



Jinko acting ki samaj hai...unko pata hai...#Ranveer character arc silent then transform into badassss..botha parts ranveer played very well...🔥💥



26/11 scene acting >>>>

Jail scene 💥🔥 #Dhurandharpic.twitter.com/cJSTnt5LtY — . (@Ranveer77470) December 11, 2025

Each time you revisit that scene, its impact deepens. You get pure goosebumps. The stillness, the silence, and those eyes that carry the weight of a nation's grief—Ranveer creates an emotionally charged atmosphere that freezes the moment. In such a heavy, tension-filled environment, his ability to hold that moment without saying a single word is nothing short of astonishing. Nothing prepares you for what he delivers. There are no theatrics, no exaggeration—only raw, honest emotion. His eyes convey everything, and with each frame, the pain hits harder. This is peak cinema. This is peak Ranveer. That one scene shook the nation.

Even in a film filled with powerful moments, this sequence stands apart. Time seems to stop. Without dialogue, noise, or dramatic flourish, he delivers the film’s most unforgettable blow. It stays with you long after viewing, and each time you watch it, the emotion intensifies.