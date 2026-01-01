Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' ends 2025 with a bang, now eying "highest-grossing Hindi film ever" title

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 : It hasn't even been a month since its release, and Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has already set numerous records.

And now the film has entered 2026 with the "aim of emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever," as per renowned trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' has raked in Rs 766.90 crore in India so far.

In a post on X, Taran Adarsh mentioned, "'DHURANDHAR' - THE DHURANDHAR OF HINDI CINEMA... #Dhurandhar ends 2025 with a BIG BANG and begins 2026 with the aim of emerging as the highest-grossing #Hindi film ever. The film continues its phenomenal, record-smashing run, with business on the fourth Wednesday staying in double digits."

Sharing the film's collection, he added, "YES, double-digit collections for *27 days non-stop* - the ONLY #Hindi film to achieve this historic feat. #Dhurandhar [Week 4] Fri 16.70 cr, Sat 20.90 cr, Sun 24.30 cr, Mon 11.20 cr, Tue 12.60 cr, Wed 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 766.90 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

Made in two parts, the first instalment follows a decade-long Indian intelligence operation in which an undercover agent infiltrates Karachi's criminal and political underworld. It was released on December 5. The second part is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026.

In addition to Ranveer Singh, 'Dhurandhar' features phenomenal performances by Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sanjay Dutt.

