Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Song Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan” Released On Popular Demand (Watch Video)

After creating a massive wave with the Dhurandhar trailer - which clocked an impressive 50 million+ views on YouTube since its release on 18th November - Saregama, Jio Studios and B62 Studios decided to fast-track the release of the much-awaited track 'Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan', responding to overwhelming public demand.

The moment the trailer dropped, audiences were instantly drawn to the haunting strains of this powerful Qawwali track. The song, composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Roshan Lal, carries forward the legacy of the original timeless classic by the legendary Roshan Lal - a track that remains deeply relevant even today and continues to live on as part of Saregama’s iconic music catalogue.

Within hours of the trailer’s release, fans began creating and sharing their own edits of the song, flooding social media with reels and short-form videos, while repeatedly urging the team to drop the full version. The reimagined version, brought alive by the powerful voices of Shashwat Sachdev, Shahzad Ali, Subhadeep Das Chowdhury and Armaan Khan, and written by legendary lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi along with contemporary wordsmith Irshad Kamil, struck an instant emotional chord with audiences.

Alongside the music, the overwhelming fan love for Ranveer Singh’s screen presence and the growing buzz around Dhurandhar further amplified the song’s viral momentum. Netizens praised Shashwat Sachdev’s bold modern interpretation, pushing the track into pop-culture conversations even before its official release.

Talking about the response, Director Aditya Dhar comments, “What began as a simple sneak peek turned into a wave of unstoppable excitement. We hadn’t planned to release Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan so soon, but the explosive response to the snippet left us no choice — the song had to drop now!! Shashwat has brilliantly reimagined the classic 'Na to karvan ki talash,' and we are thrilled the audience can finally listen to the track that captures the soul of Dhurandhar." Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar has its entire music album with Saregama. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 5th December.