Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar lands in legal trouble

Ranveer Singh is all set to woo the audience once again in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, where he will be seen essaying the titular lead character of a Gujarati man belonging to a traditional family who advocates for gender equality. With the trailer of the film creating a massive buzz, it has recently landed in legal trouble for one of its scenes in the movie for which a case has been filed at the Delhi High Court on Wednesday. According to the reports by ANI, the social drama film has landed in legal trouble over the portrayal of a prenatal sex-determination scene in the trailer.

The plea was filed by advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak who stated that the representation of prenatal sex determination is 'statutorily prohibited.' As per the plea, the scene of pre-natal determination has been shown without any disclosure. Moreover, Pawan Prakash also hopes that the scene will be 'deleted on grounds of promoting prohibited activities.' The plea moved by an NGO through its president Manish Jain states: "We see in the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer that one of the scene in which the couple and his family member gone for the sex selection in the ultrasound clinic and the doctor is operating the machine and showing the radiology image of the baby in the womb of the mother and on being asked by the family member, Agar Ladka hua toh Jai Shree Krishna and Ladkee hue toh Jai Mata Di followed by an abortion of the girl child." Meanwhile, Jayeshbhai Jordaar which was first announced in 2019 and initially set to release in 20121 faced delays amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is a social comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. Along with Ranveer Singh, it also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead, with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Deeksha Joshi taking on some pivotal roles.