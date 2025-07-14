Ranveer Singh’s Power-Packed Dhurandhar Teaser Garners 200 Million Views in Record Time

The teaser for Dhurandhar, the upcoming high-octane action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, has racked up 200 million views. across platforms in just under seven days. The high-octane first look, powered by Ranveer Singh’s fierce new avatar and Dhar’s signature intensity, is now officially one of the fastest-rising promos in recent Indian cinema. The teaser, packed with gritty action sequences, a haunting visual tone, and the now-viral line “Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon,” has drawn comparisons to Dhar’s earlier success with Uri: The Surgical Strike. That film gave India the unforgettable catchphrase “How’s the josh?"

Social media is ablaze. On X (formerly Twitter), the reactions have ranged from admiration to astonishment. “Ranveer’s rawness is insane,” said one post, while another raved, “Akshaye Khanna stole the show in two seconds.” Threads are dissecting every frame — from the gritty color grading and aggressive editing to the faint clues about the story. On Reddit, discussions are boiling over with speculation, some even theorizing that the story might be inspired by real-life covert missions or forgotten national heroes.

Backed by a powerhouse team, starring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, along with a haunting reinterpretation of “Jogi”, Dhurandhar is shaping into a movie campaign that will be hard to forget.Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men. The film’s momentum is undeniable. Dhurandhar has already made its mark and the fans are demanding for the trailer already!